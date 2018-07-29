Wang strolls past Linette into Jiangxi Open final

JIANGXI, China: China’s second seed Wang Qiang produced a clinical display to reach her first WTA final with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Poland’s Magda Linette at the Jiangxi Open on Saturday.

Wang broke her Polish opponent’s serve twice in each set and won the last five games of the match to seal victory.

Although Linette struck more winners, 21 to Wang’s 17, she was undone by 35 unforced errors over the course of the match.

It was Wang’s first victory over Linette, having lost their previous three encounters.

She will face Zheng Saisai in Sunday’s (today’s) all-Chinese final.Sixth seed Zheng held off a determined Zhu Lin to win the other semi-final 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.