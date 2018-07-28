Next govt to decide putting Nawaz, Maryam on ECL: cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has shelved the decision pertaining to consigning Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL) suggested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A committee consisting of three federal ministers had already approved the proposal for placing the names on the ECL, but the cabinet that had its meeting here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Friday decided to put off the matter for consideration for the next government.

Well-placed sources told The News after the cabinet meeting that the members of the federal cabinet discussed the proposal and it was unanimously decided that since no urgency was involved in the matter, it should be put on hold for the time being.

The sources said that members of the cabinet also discussed conduct of polls across the country on Wednesday last and expressed satisfaction that the process was completed in peaceful ambiance. They reviewed the complaints coming from certain political parties regarding the electoral process. The members were of the view that the complaints would be addressed through the legal system provided in the book.

The members in their informal discussion expressed grief over the terror acts on the polling day that caused death of several people including security personnel. Arrangements for summoning of the National Assembly, oath of members and transfer of power to the new administration were also briefly discussed by the cabinet members.

The caretaker cabinet was satisfied about the arrangements made for the holding of elections across the country. They were satisfied that the caretaker government stayed neutral during the whole exercise.

Terms and conditions of appointment of chairman of 8th Wage Board Award were approved by the Cabinet.