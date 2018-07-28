Hepatitis Day today

LAHORE: World Hepatitis Day 2018 will be observed in Pakistan on Saturday (today). World Health Organization (WHO) has announced to focus the theme "Test. Treat. Hepatitis" observing viral hepatitis B & C were major health challenges, affecting 325 million people globally. They are root causes of liver cancer, leading to 1.34 million deaths every year, according to WHO. According to a press release, on the eve of International Hepatitis Day Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Associate Professor of Medicine Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor called upon the need to create awareness among masses to prevent themselves from the disease and adopt protective measures in this regard.

Dr Israr said Pakistan was second largest country in the world having highest rate of hepatitis patients which were around 12 million.