Illegal rehab centre sealed, 215 evacuated

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centre and evacuated 215 inmates.

According to a press release, during the suo moto hearing of the addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr Ajmal apprised Chief Justice Saqib Nisar about the commission’s action against the centres across the province.

Dr Ajmal also told about the Aamir Chishti Hospital, which had been functioning illegally without registration from the PHC and detaining inmates in subhuman conditions. The CJ had directed the police to arrest its administrators and seal the premises. The Gujjarpura police along with PHC team and the district administration had arrested Imran Chishti, administrator of the hospital and registered an FIR.

As many as 215 inmates were evacuated to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, where the patients were screened by experts. After essential treatment, they were allowed to go with their families.

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has given cash awards and commendatory certificates to its 81 faculty members for best research in their relevant disciplines. A ceremony in this regard was held in the university’s Syndicate Hall. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor gave away the certificates to the best researchers and appreciated their role in promoting research culture.

LCWU Director Research Prof Dr Shagufta Naz briefed the VC that cash volume and the number of beneficiaries would be enhanced so that faculty members were appreciated for their quality research. Total 81 faculty members, included 27 on Tenure Track System (TTS), were nominated for the incentives.