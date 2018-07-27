Atletico edge Ozil-less Arsenal on penalties

SINGAPORE: New-look Arsenal left out controversy-hit Mesut Ozil but still impressed before they were edged 3-1 on penalties by Europa League champions Atletico Madrid in a friendly on Thursday.

Ozil, who caused a furore when he quit German national duty claiming racism, was rested after his World Cup exertions as 17-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe took centre-stage in Singapore.

After Luciano Vietto’s opener for Atletico against the run of play, teenager Smith Rowe hit a dazzling equaliser — his first senior goal — in front of new boss Unai Emery as it finished 1-1 after normal time.

Under International Champions Cup rules, the game went straight to penalties where substitute Atletico goalkeeper Antonio Adan starred, saving three before coolly slotting the winner himself.

Both sides started with unfamiliar line-ups but Arsenal were the dominant force in the first half before they were hit with a sucker-punch four minutes from the break.In a rare Atletico foray forward, Angel Correa crossed from the byline to his fellow Argentine Vietto, whose header looped past new Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The German, starting ahead of Petr Cech in goal, otherwise had little to do as Arsenal, employing Emery’s trademark high press, kept Atletico in their own half.French forward Alexandre Lacazette was denied from close range on three occasions, including a full-length save by Atletico’s Jan Oblak after good work from Smith Rowe.

But Arsenal struck two minutes into the second half when Smith Rowe curled the equaliser into the top corner from the edge of the box, before being mobbed by his team-mates. Mass substitutions in the last half hour made for a disjointed finale before the penalty shoot-out.

Arsenal, rebuilding under Emery after Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign, are hoping for silverware this season and a return to the Champions League, while Atletico finished second in La Liga behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane made an instant impact as Liverpool came from behind to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1.Mane stroked home Liverpool’s winner from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time to give Jurgen Klopp’s men a morale-boosting victory over an under-strength City team at the MetLife Stadium.

Klopp praised Mane’s performance after coming on in the second half.

“The second half pleased me, first half not so much,” Klopp said.“You saw the difference when Sadio came on. He played balls in behind and made life difficult. With this and all the other changes, it changed the game.”

Both Klopp and City boss Pep Guardiola were unimpressed with the makeshift playing surface in a venue used by the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL teams.“Better to throw the ball than pass it in this arena,” Klopp said.

Guardiola meanwhile said he was relieved no players were injured.“This happened in my first season with Barcelona and I was so angry, so upset,” Guardiola said when asked about the pitch.

“I grew up and am a more mature guy. I look to the other side. It is business. We pray before the game that there would be no injuries and that’s what happened.”Both Liverpool and City’s pre-season preparations in the United States have been disrupted by the absence of several key players who starred in the World Cup.

Guardiola however sounded a positive note about the absentees.“I learned that when I was a little boy in Barcelona in the Academy. Don’t find excuses,” he said.

“We are happy as a club to have 16 players out and the most with their national teams, that’s a good sign for the club. “In the past it didn’t happen, years ago, and that is good for our future. But we are going to adapt. It’s as simple as that.”

Salah and Mane both reported for duty for Liverpool in time for Wednesday’s game.Nonetheless, it was City who took the lead just after half-time when German international Leroy Sane caught Liverpool’s defence napping and burst clear to slot past Caoimhin Kelleher on 57 minutes.

Egypt star Salah, however, was quick to make his mark after coming on for Curtis Jones in the 62nd minute, scoring a header with virtually his first touch of the game to level it at 1-1.The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Tosin Adarabioyo crashed into Dominic Solanke in the area for a certain penalty.

Mane stepped up to send Joe Hart the wrong way and give Klopp’s team the win.Alexis Sanchez was on target as Manchester United defeated AC Milan on penalties.

Chilean international Sanchez was United’s best performer in a low-key game at Carson’s StubHub Centre which finished 1-1.

Sanchez fired United into the lead with a well-taken goal on 12 minutes before Spanish midifelder Suso equalised for Milan three minutes later.

Although Sanchez produced a lively performance for United, the Premier League giants were unable to find a further goal, sending the game to penalties.

A bizarre shoot-out was won 9-8 by United, with both teams having to recycle their penalty takers after a string of missed spot-kicks.

Ander Herrera fired United into the lead in sudden death with his second penalty before Ivorian youngster Franck Kessie chipped his spot-kick over the bar to give United the win.