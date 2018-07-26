Klopp hands Sturridge Liverpool lifeline

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp says Daniel Sturridge can be a “decisive player” for Liverpool after impressive displays from the injury-plagued striker in pre-season matches.

Sturridge, 28, went to West Brom on loan in January but was injured early on and managed just six appearances. With 12 months left on his contract it appeared Sturridge’s Anfield career was over but he has looked sharp in his five friendly games and Klopp, who became frustrated by the player’s unavailability last season, is prepared to hand him a lifeline.

Sturridge could be in line to start the Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on August 12, with Roberto Firmino and new goalkeeper and fellow Brazil international Alisson only rejoining the squad at next week’s training camp in France.