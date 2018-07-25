Erdogan calls Israel world’s ‘most fascist, racist’ state

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday branded Israel the "most fascist, racist state" in the world after Israel’s parliament passed a new law defining the country as the nation state of the Jewish people.

"This measure has shown without leaving the slightest room for doubt that Israel is the world’s most Zionist, fascist and racist state," Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling party.

In one of his toughest recent onslaughts against Israel, Erdogan claimed there was "no difference between Hitler’s obsession with the Aryan race and Israel’s understanding that these ancient lands are meant only for Jews."

"The spirit of Hitler, which led the world to a great catastrophe, has found its resurgence among some of Israel’s leaders," he added. Around six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust by the Nazis during World War II.

The legislation, adopted after a tumultuous Knesset session, makes Hebrew the national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.