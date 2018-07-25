Do we need dams?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In our country, the main source of power production is dams. Electricity produced by hydro power plants is cost effective as compared to the electricity produced by thermal or gas power plants.
If dams are built, the country will be able to save 56 percent of natural gas which, at present, is being used for producing electricity. Keeping in view the above mentioned, this won’t be wrong to say that the construction of dams is the need of the hour.
S Tarib Munaib
Karachi
