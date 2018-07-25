Wed July 25, 2018
Newspost

July 25, 2018

Do we need dams?

In our country, the main source of power production is dams. Electricity produced by hydro power plants is cost effective as compared to the electricity produced by thermal or gas power plants.

If dams are built, the country will be able to save 56 percent of natural gas which, at present, is being used for producing electricity. Keeping in view the above mentioned, this won’t be wrong to say that the construction of dams is the need of the hour.

S Tarib Munaib

Karachi

