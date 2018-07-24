DC Peshawar and 1,000 coffins

PESHAWAR: A statement by Peshawar’s Deputy Commissioner that his administration has prepared 1,000 coffins in case of need in an emergency has gone viral and is drawing criticism.

In the video footage, the deputy commissioner is talking about the preparedness of the Peshawar district administration to deal with an emergency during the election. At one stage he says that they have prepared 1,000 coffins to meet the needsin case of an emergency.