Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

DC Peshawar and 1,000 coffins

PESHAWAR: A statement by Peshawar’s Deputy Commissioner that his administration has prepared 1,000 coffins in case of need in an emergency has gone viral and is drawing criticism.

In the video footage, the deputy commissioner is talking about the preparedness of the Peshawar district administration to deal with an emergency during the election. At one stage he says that they have prepared 1,000 coffins to meet the needsin case of an emergency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar