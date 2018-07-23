NA-59 most sensitive constituency in Pindi

Rawalpindi : NA-59, Rawalpindi-III, is most sensitive constituency in Rawalpindi district having 31 highly sensitive and seven sensitive Polling Stations (PSs).

NA-59 is the extensive constituency consisting of many areas falling in Rawalpindi tehsil including Adhwal, Banda, Bassali, Chakri, Gorakhpur, Sehal, Jarahi, Morgah, Topi, Lakhan-I, Lakhan-II, Kotha Kalan, Dhamial and Dhamman Syedan.

Close contest is expected among Ghulam Sarwar Khan of the PTI, Raja Qamar ul Islam of PML-N and independent candidate Chaudhary Nisar while other candidates who are in the field are Ajmal Sabir Raja, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati, Chaudhary Muhammad Kamran Ali Khan, PPPP, Safdar Ali Khan, Independent, Tariq Bashir Raja, Independent, Muhammad Ameen Khan, Independent, Malik Muhammad Taj, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and Moulana Abdul Ghafar Ghufari Toheedi, candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan.

Total registered voters of NA-59 are 357199 including 188374 male and 168825 female while 299 polling stations including 69 male, 68 female and 162 combined have been set up in the constituency.

Similarly, the constituency would have 715 polling booths including 372 male and 343 female while the Election Commission of Pakistan have appointed 314presiding officers, 1502 assistant presiding officers and 751 polling officers for the constituency.

Total 104 male, female and combined Polling Stations (PSs) including 25 in NA-57, Rawalpindi-I, 15 in NA-58, Rawalpindi-II, 20 in NA-62, Rwp-VI and 13 in NA-63, Rwp-VII, set up for general elections 2018have been declared highly sensitive while 91 sensitive in Rawalpindi district.