Khattak promises relief for poor

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak said on Sunday his party leadership would spare no efforts to provide relief to the people after winning the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said that PTI’s election manifesto envisaged providing relief to the people. PTI candidate for NA-26 Dr Imran Khattak, PK-63 candidate Mian Jamsheddin Kakakhel and a large number of PTI activists were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that the PTI-led provincial government ensured good governance and served the people. He maintained that the PTI would win the upcoming general elections on the basis of its performance.

The former chief minister hoped that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would become the prime minister after the victory of the polls. Pervez Khattak pointed out that the PTI upheld merit in the recruitment and introduced reforms in the government departments. He noted that the PTI would create job opportunities for the unemployed youth who were an asset to the country.

The PTI leader said that his government took action against the corrupt elements. WORKERS SCUFFLE: Several people were injured in a scuffle between the activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Nizampur here on Sunday.

It was learnt that PTI candidate for PK-62 Idrees Khattak was leading a rally comprising hundreds of motorcycles and cars when the PTI activists clashed with the PPP workers at the Shobra Chowk. The PPP activists were also holding a rally when they came across the PTI workers. Several vehicles were damaged when the PPP and PTI workers pelted stones at one another.