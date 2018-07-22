Candidate commits suicide after sons oppose him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An independent candidate on Saturday shot himself to death after his sons disagreed with his politics, the media reported.
Police officer Ashfaq Khan said on Saturday that Mohammad Ahmed Mughal was running for office in both the national and provincial assemblies from Faisalabad.
He said Mughal faced opposition at home as his sons supported candidates from the PML-N for both seats.
LAHORE: An independent candidate on Saturday shot himself to death after his sons disagreed with his politics, the media reported.
Police officer Ashfaq Khan said on Saturday that Mohammad Ahmed Mughal was running for office in both the national and provincial assemblies from Faisalabad.
He said Mughal faced opposition at home as his sons supported candidates from the PML-N for both seats.
Comments