Saha to undergo shoulder surgery

LONDON: Wriddhiman Saha will need to undergo surgery for a posterosuperior labral tear on his right shoulder, the injury that has sidelined the keeper-batsman from India’s forthcoming five-Test series against England.

The surgery is slated to be conducted at the end of July or early August in Manchester and will need significant post-op rehabilitation for full recovery meaning the 33-year-old could be out of competitive action for a long time.

The latest update on Saha was provided through a BCCI bulletin in an attempt to clear the confusion after the emergence of contrasting reports over the nature of the Bengal player’s injury. It was understood, and also validated by chief selector MSK Prasad in an interview with Telegraph, that a thumb fracture sustained during the IPL was the reason for Saha’s absence from the 18-man Test squad for the England series. The bulletin clarified that Saha had seemingly suffered a relapse of a shoulder injury, he first reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) physios in late January.

Saha was ruled out of the third Test in South Africa early this year with a hamstring injury and reported to the NCA physio post the Test series (on January 29), where he also complained of right shoulder pain. The labral tear was detected, an ultrasound-guided injection was administered and was followed by a rehabilitation program at the NCA.