Coordination among civic depts stressed

LAHORE : There is a need for proper town planning and coordination among the civic departments to resolve majority of the civic issues in Lahore.

This was stated by majority of the speakers at the first pre-consultative seminar on improving town planning for the provincial capital held at LDA Sports Complex here on Saturday. LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan inaugurated the seminar and stressed the need for improved coordination among the civic departments such as LDA, TEPA, Wasa, etc. LDA Chief Enginner Mazhar Khan said road cuts were a big issue, which were caused due to poor coordination among the stakeholders. He suggested clear demarcation of jurisdictions of different agencies/departments, establishment of centralised forum for seeking approval/NOC. Increase in road level was also one of the big issues. Mazhar suggested maintaining the same level of roads after rehabilitation/maintenance work. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, Chief Metropolitan Planner Shakeel Minhas, Chief Town Planner Nadeem Zaidi also spoke.