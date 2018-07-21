An emotional nation

This refers to the article ‘No cause for celebrations’ ( July 19) by Nighat Kamal Aziz. The writer has eloquently explained why there should not be any cause for celebrations till our political leadership choose their members on the basis of merit. We, Pakistanis, are emotional people and our political forces know how to exploit these emotions to achieve their vested interests. All leading political parties have their paid contents appearing in the print and electronic media highlighting their own achievements and ridiculing their opponents’ failures, irrespective of the fact that their opponents may have completed a number of development projects.

Keeping in view our national psyche for celebrations without any plausible cause to do so, we shall probably need another 70 years to get mature enough to appreciate all the good actions that have been taken by others and not negate or belittle opponents just because of our party affiliations.

Group captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi