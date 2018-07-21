PK-15 candidate to support MMA

TIMERGARA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) dissident Mufti Khalid Mehmood, who is contesting election as independent for PK-15 Lower Dir, Friday announced to support the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal candidate Muzafar Said.

He made the announcement during a public rally held at Talash. The rally was also addressed by JI chief Sirajul Haq, NA-6 candidate Maulana Asadullah, PK-15 candidate Muzafar Said, JUI-F Lower Dir head Maulana Zahid Khan, Qazi Ayazuddin and others.

Mufti Khalid Mehmood said his voters would support the MMA ticket holder. Mufti Khalid Mehmood had the support of his party district organisation and his withdrawal would benefit the MMA candidates. Political observers said the MMA candidates were in trouble in NA-6 and PK-15 due to internal rifts. A jirga comprising the JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan along with party other activists succeeded in convincing the disenchanted JUI-F workers to support the MMA ticket holders.