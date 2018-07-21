Political heavyweights contesting in PK-11 Upper Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: An interesting contest is expected on the PK-11 Upper Dir district as all the candidates are considered to be popular with the masses.
Malik Azam Khan of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Sahibzada Sanaullah of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Fakhar Hayat of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Hayat Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ameer Zaman of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Badshah Rawan of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) are trying their luck for PK-11 Upper Dir.
A total of 148,913 voters have been registered in the constituency, including 87,361 men and 61,552 women. There are 125 polling stations in the area.
Observers say a tough contest is expected particularly among Sahibzada Sanaullah of the PPP, Malik Azam of MMA, Fakhar Hayat of PTI, and Malik Hayat Khan of the PML-N. The constituency has always been considered a stronghold of the JI, which has won most of the elections on it in the past.
Though Malik Azam was considered as favourite, his vote bank seems to have suffered a setback after exclusion of Khal, Tormang and Shalpalam areas from the constituency as a result of delimitation.
PPP’s Sahibzada Sanaullah can challenge Malik Azam Khan. Also, locals say that Sahibzada Sanaullah had completed a number of development projects in his short tenure as MPA in the constituency.
PTI’s Fakhar Hayat is also considered a strong candidate as the PTI now has a vote bank in PK-11. Fakhar Hayat remained the tehsil nazim of Wari in the past.
He has quit the PML-N and joined the PTI where his father Malik Jehanzeb Khan is still in PML-N. It is being said that he might get a number of PML-N votes as well.
DIR: An interesting contest is expected on the PK-11 Upper Dir district as all the candidates are considered to be popular with the masses.
Malik Azam Khan of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Sahibzada Sanaullah of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Fakhar Hayat of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Hayat Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ameer Zaman of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Badshah Rawan of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) are trying their luck for PK-11 Upper Dir.
A total of 148,913 voters have been registered in the constituency, including 87,361 men and 61,552 women. There are 125 polling stations in the area.
Observers say a tough contest is expected particularly among Sahibzada Sanaullah of the PPP, Malik Azam of MMA, Fakhar Hayat of PTI, and Malik Hayat Khan of the PML-N. The constituency has always been considered a stronghold of the JI, which has won most of the elections on it in the past.
Though Malik Azam was considered as favourite, his vote bank seems to have suffered a setback after exclusion of Khal, Tormang and Shalpalam areas from the constituency as a result of delimitation.
PPP’s Sahibzada Sanaullah can challenge Malik Azam Khan. Also, locals say that Sahibzada Sanaullah had completed a number of development projects in his short tenure as MPA in the constituency.
PTI’s Fakhar Hayat is also considered a strong candidate as the PTI now has a vote bank in PK-11. Fakhar Hayat remained the tehsil nazim of Wari in the past.
He has quit the PML-N and joined the PTI where his father Malik Jehanzeb Khan is still in PML-N. It is being said that he might get a number of PML-N votes as well.
Comments