Party has just begun, says Bilawal

LAHORE/KASUR: The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said those claiming elimination of PPP from the Punjab must come over and see for themselves that it still thrives here.

Looking at people’s participation in the PPP rallies, they would realise that “the party has just begun,” he told a big gathering at the Kashmir Chowk in Kasur late on Thursday night. He reached Kasur in a big convoy in connection with the party candidate Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad’s election campaign. He also visited the shrine of Sufi saint Bulleh Shah, laid a chadar on the grave and offered Fateha.

Later, addressing the media at Bilawal House Lahore before leaving for Karachi on Friday, Bilawal said his party would remain in the field and participate in elections despite reservations on the electoral process. "We are being barred from running our election campaign," he alleged and added "But, we will contest these elections as a challenge.” Calling for the need to draw red line against extremism in a the democratic dispensation, the PPP chairman said July-25 polls are a challenge to the democratic forces and they must be held in a fair and transparent manner. He said the PML-N believed in the selection, and not election process, but the PPP wanted a fair and transparent polls in the country. He said by facilitating some political parties, the July-25 election should not be made controversial.

Bilawal said the PPP is the only party which believed in strengthening the federation, no matter it wins the polls or not. To a question, Bilawal said while using bad language against rivals, a party could only win once, but it would cost the party highly in the long run. About his Punjab visit, he said it has created a hope for a positive trend in future politics. He said the PPP would continue its struggle even after the polls, adding it wanted an end to politics of hatred.

Agencies add: The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PML-N and the PTI had entered into electoral alliances with the proscribed organisations against his party. He said the nexus between the banned organisations and the political parties is evident in Malir district of Karachi. "We have to think what message is being given to the world," he added.

He said the warm welcome he received from Karachi to Peshawar shows space for politics of issues in our democracy. Bilawal said even a weak democracy is better than dictatorship. "Now we win or lose, but the journey of democracy will continue forever," he added.