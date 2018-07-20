Panj Tirath temples to be conserved: minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Minorities, Religious Affairs, Social Welfare and Higher Education Sara Safdar has said that the two temples at the historical Panj Tirath site would be rehabilitated and preserved.

She said this during her visit to the site. Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad, and Research Officer, Nawazuddin, accompanied her.

The historical site and temples are located inside the Chacha Younus Family Park and has been in dire need of rehabilitation.

Panj Tirath is an over 1,000 years old archaeological site and is situated at Hashtnagri. The archaeological site got the Panj Tirath name from the five pools of water there. It has two temples and a spacious lawn with Peepal and other trees.

The site is considered one of the most sacred places for the Hindus which has been turned into a family park.

Panj Tirath has been mentioned in Hindus religious book “Hindu Mythology.” A writer, Lord Hinger, mentioned that five Pando brothers started living in this place which later came to be known as Panj Tirath.

It said that the Pando brothers then left the place but their followers made five pools there in their memory and established a temple called “Shawal Thakardawara.”

They believed that the water cured all kind of diseases. Later it was renamed as Panj Tirath.

The caretaker minister during the visit to Panj Tirath said the religious places of minorities would be restored and fully rehabilitated.

She directed the officials to shift extra items stored on the religious place premises and asked the director of Archaeology and Museums to submit a report in this regard at the earliest.