Fri July 20, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Pakistan out of World Jr Squash in individual category

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan made exit from the individual category of the 2018 World Junior Squash Championship with two remaining players failing to make the round of 32 Thursday in Chennai (India). Abbas Zeb and Harris Qasim both were shown door by their respective opponents. Columbian Matias Knudsen got better of Abbas Zeb in a four-game match 4-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3. Harris was beaten by Mexican Leonel Cardenas. Mexican won 11-5, 11-6, 11-1. The match lasted for 36 minutes. All others including Uzair Shoukat, Assadullah Khan, Mohammad Uzair, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi made exit in the first round earlier Wednesday.

Comments

