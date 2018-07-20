Fri July 20, 2018
Islamabad

July 20, 2018

COMSATS regularises 685 employees

Islamabad: The rector of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Professor Dr. Raheel Qammar has regularised the services of over 650 employees of CUI System, says a press release.

In his congratulatory message to the employees, the rector emphasised merit based system that has been implemented at CUI. Further the rector also commended services of all employees in making CUI into a truly world class institution of Pakistan. The employees thanked the rector for his efforts in regularising their long service and ensured their sincere hard work for betterment of CUI and Pakistan.

