PML-N launches anti-rigging system

LAHORE: The PML-N has launched a comprehensive Anti-Rigging System (ARS) with a view to expose and prevent election rigging so that the July 25 elections are free, fair and transparent.

At the conference of election agents, social media activists and civil society organisations held at the PML-N Headquarters at Modal Town, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who was the chairman of the conference, announced a system that will coordinate between PML-N candidates, their constituencies, with legal aid teams from the PML-N Lawyers Forum, social media teams of the PML-N and any attempt of the rigging would be fully exposed, resisted and reported to the Election Commission, the election observers and the media immediately, says a press release on Thursday.

In his speech, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the July 25 election is a “do or die” battle which will decide the direction of Pakistan, whether the sanctity of the ballet and supremacy of Parliament prevails or whether Pakistan continues to cling to a status quo that is no longer tenable. He said that the people of Pakistan already made their choice clear, as evident from the massive turnout on July, 13 in Lahore and huge public rallies being addressed by PML-N President Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif of which Gujranwala and Rojhan are the latest examples.

Conversely, the rallies addressed by the competition have been witnessing empty chairs which will certainly result in empty ballot boxes on July, 25. Now despite the verdict of the people in these rallies, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said if any attempt was made to forcibly install a political “favourite” as prime minister by hook or by crook, this would be resisted and rejected by the people. He urged the PML-N candidates, workers, social media activists, and the lawyers to work together as one team to ensure PML-N victory on July, 25 via the ARS.

Senator Mushahid said that the PML-N Lawyers Forum would be instrumental in ensuring the success of the Anti-Rigging System since any violation of law would be resisted by lawyers and those involved in rigging would also be prosecuted under the law.

During the conference, briefings were given by Zahid Hamid, Chairman PML-N Election Cell, Ch Naseer Ahmed Bhutta, President PML-N Lawyer Forum, a representative of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) as well as Atif Rauf, head of PML-N Social Media, there was also an hour of question and answer session.

All the participants were also provided the materials giving guidelines for candidates and election agents so they are fully aware of their rights and responsibilities. The participants welcomed the initiative of the PML-N to launch ARS, which is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a major national political party has launched such an initiative to counter rigging of any kind.