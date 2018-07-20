Forex reserves decline to $15.682 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $15.682 billion during the week ended July 13 from $16.084 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $416 million to $9.064 billion due to external debt and other official payments. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.618 billion from $6.604 billion a week ago.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $15.682 billion during the week ended July 13 from $16.084 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $416 million to $9.064 billion due to external debt and other official payments. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.618 billion from $6.604 billion a week ago.
Comments