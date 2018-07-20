Forex reserves decline to $15.682 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $15.682 billion during the week ended July 13 from $16.084 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $416 million to $9.064 billion due to external debt and other official payments. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.618 billion from $6.604 billion a week ago.