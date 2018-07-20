Fri July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Forex reserves decline to $15.682 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $15.682 billion during the week ended July 13 from $16.084 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $416 million to $9.064 billion due to external debt and other official payments. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.618 billion from $6.604 billion a week ago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar