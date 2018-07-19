Rupee depreciation won’t impact Haj expenses

Islamabad: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to bear extra expenses of Government Hajj Scheme by not passing the impact of appreciation of dollar value against rupee to the consumers.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, the Ministry’s spokesman Imran Siddique said the Haj expenses have been increased significantly as a result of increase in dollar rupee parity ratio. He said that the government had in principal decided in Haj policy that the extra expenses of 107,000 government scheme hujjaj would be borne by the government.

According to media reports, the Haj expenses has increased by Rs40,000 per person as a result of increase in dollar price. The government has to bear around Rs4 billion additional expenses.