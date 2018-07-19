Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SECP employees donate in dams’ fund

ISLAMABAD: The employees of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are donating one day’s salary to the national cause of building dams, a statement said on Wednesday. In addition, the SECP through its circular has urged over 88,000 companies to donate generously for this cause, it added. The SECP has motivated companies that as part of their corporate social responsibility this initiative will go a long way in resolving the water crisis in the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar