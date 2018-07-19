SECP employees donate in dams’ fund

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The employees of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are donating one day’s salary to the national cause of building dams, a statement said on Wednesday. In addition, the SECP through its circular has urged over 88,000 companies to donate generously for this cause, it added. The SECP has motivated companies that as part of their corporate social responsibility this initiative will go a long way in resolving the water crisis in the country.
