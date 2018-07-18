ACs among 395 officials reshuffled in Punjab

LAHORE: After getting approval from the ECP, the Punjab government has reshuffled 395 officers including assistant commissioners, officers of local government & community development department, tehsildars and naib tehsildars across the province.

According to the notification of Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) Tuesday, as many as 44 ACs and Section Officer have been reshuffled. As per notification, services of Ms Iffat-un-Nisa, waiting posting, placed at the disposal of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Jaffar AC, HR & Coord Sheikhupura and AC HR Coord Lahore Madiha Tahir Shah have replaced each other. Asif Raza AC (Revenue) Lahore has been transferred and posted as AC (HR & Coord) Nankana. Muhammad Aitzaz (awaiting posting) has been posted as AC (General) Gujranwala vice Anjum Riaz Sethi, who has been made OSD. Abbas Raza Nasir (awaiting posting) has been posted as AC (HR& Coord) Gujrat vice Ijaz Ahmad already transferred and posted as AC (HR&Coord Sialkot). Naveed Alam awaiting postings has been posted as AC (HR & Coord) Hafizabad, Shahid Mehboob (awaiting posting) as AC (HR & Coord) Mandi Bahauddin, Ahmad Raza (awaiting posting) as AC (HR & Coord) Narowal, Muhammad Fayyaz (awaiting posting) as AC (General) Rawalpindi vice Atiqur Rehman already transferred and has been made OSD, Zulfiqar Ahmad (awaiting posting) as AC (Revenue) Rawalpindi vice Syed Sibtain Abid already transferred and posted as AC (HR & Coord) Chakwal against a vacant post, Nazia Mohal (awaiting posting) as AC (Revenue) Faisalabad, Tasleem Ali (awaiting posting) as AC (HR & Coord) Jhang, Irfan Anwar (awaiting posting) as AC (Revenue) Multan vice Mohsin Nisar, who has been made OSD, Hafiz Muhammad Najeeb (awaiting posting) as AC (HR & Coord) Multan, Mubahser Rehman (awaiting posting) as special judicial magistrate (SJM) Wasa Multan, Abdur Rauf (awaiting posting) as SJM Multan Development Authority, Usman Muneer Bukhari (awaiting posting) as (AC HR & Coord) Lodhran, Zafar Ali Malik (awaiting posting) as AC (HR & Coord) Vehari, Muhammad Akbar (awaiting posting) as AC (HR & Coord) Khanewal, Sarmad Taimoor (awaiting posting) as AC (General) Sahiwal vice Ishfaqur Rehman, who has been made OSD, Muhammad Kashif (awaiting posting) as AC (Revenue) Sahiwal vice Muhammad Arshad already transferred and posted as AC (HR &Coord) Pakpattan against a vacant post and Muhammad Tayyab (awaiting posting) as AC (General) DG Khan against a vacant post.

Moreover, Muhammad Hussain Rana (awaiting posting) has been posted as AC (Revenue) Gujranwala vice Manzoor Hussain already transferred and posted as AC (HR & Coord) Faisalabad replacing Musawar Ahmad Khan already transferred and posted as AC (HR & Coord) TT Singh. Ahmed Naveed Suhri, Section Officer (SO) Industries has been transferred and posted as AC (General Multan), Abid Shabbir, SO Higher Education, as AC (General) Bahawalpur, Amir Iftikhar, SO specialised healthcare and medical education as AC (HR & Coord) Bahawalpur and Naeem Bashir, SO information and culture as AC (HR & Coord) Bahawalnagar against a vacant post.

Furthermore, LG&CD Department has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of 238 officers including chief officers, deputy chief officers, metropolitan officers, zonal officers and others across the province.

Similarly, Punjab Revenue Board too has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of 113 tehsildars and naib tehsildars in Punjab. Senior Member Board of Revenue has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of 73 tehsildars while revenue secretary reshuffled 40 naib tehsildars.