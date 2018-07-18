Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rs3.75b PC-1 for treatment of sewage flowing into Rawal Lake

Islamabad : As a first step towards cleansing water of Rawal Lake, the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has submitted a PC-1 of Rs3.75 billion to the Planning Commission for construction of four Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The MCI prepared PC-1 of the mega project under supervision of Chief Officer Najaf Iqbal in the light of directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to do away with polluted water of Rawal Lake and stop direct flow of sewerage and contaminated water into the lake. In the first phase of joint project of the Federal Government, Punjab Government and MCI, four STPs would established having a total capacity of treating over 12 million gallons per day (MGD) of polluted and sewerage water flowing into Rawal Lake from Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar