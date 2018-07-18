Rs3.75b PC-1 for treatment of sewage flowing into Rawal Lake

Islamabad : As a first step towards cleansing water of Rawal Lake, the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has submitted a PC-1 of Rs3.75 billion to the Planning Commission for construction of four Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The MCI prepared PC-1 of the mega project under supervision of Chief Officer Najaf Iqbal in the light of directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to do away with polluted water of Rawal Lake and stop direct flow of sewerage and contaminated water into the lake. In the first phase of joint project of the Federal Government, Punjab Government and MCI, four STPs would established having a total capacity of treating over 12 million gallons per day (MGD) of polluted and sewerage water flowing into Rawal Lake from Islamabad.