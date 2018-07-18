Wed July 18, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

IG condoles with martyrs’ families

Lahore: Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has expressed his grief over the deaths of Nawab Siraj Raisani in Mastung and Haroon Bashir Bilour in Peshawar in terror attacks.

The IG prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs. In his message to the former Balochistan Chief Minister Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, the Punjab Police IG said that Shaheed Nawab Siraj Raisani was a brave patriot and loyal soldier of the country whose work would always be remembered.

