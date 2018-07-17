APML announces support to PTI

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) newly appointed President Dr Amjad called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here at his residence on Monday and announced to withdraw in his favour from NA-53 and from NA-54 in support of PTI candidate Asad Umar.

On social media, clips of Imran and former president and ex-head of APML Pervez Musharraf circulated regarding their failed attempt to forge a working relationship ahead of the 2002 general elections. Both had contradictory positions in this connection. Dr Amjad’s gesture towards the PTI may be symbolic, but is indicative of the fact that the party formed by Musharraf still has soft corner for Imran. Musharraf had stepped down as APML president a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, the PTI changed the venue of its last poll-related public meeting from Islamabad to Lahore on July 23. Imran’s last major power show will be organised here on July 21.

The PTI chairman chaired a meeting here at his Banigala residence to discuss the electioneering options and it was decided that the last rally would now be organised in Lahore. Previously, the PTI chairman was to conclude his electioneering by addressing a rally in the federal capital.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Asad Umar, Zulfi Bokhari, Senator Faisal Javed, Awn Chaudhry and Iftikhar Durrani.

“Yes, the meeting decided to shift the venue of last major poll-related activity to Punjab provincial capital, as Punjab is the main electoral battle ground,” confirmed the head of the party’s central media department Iftikhar Durrani.

Apart from Imran and other party leaders, the Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmad will also address the July 21 public meeting here at the Parade Ground.