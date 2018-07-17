NAB summons Muqam on 19th

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday issued a call-up notice to Amir Muqam, the former advisor to the prime minister, directing him to appear before the investigation team on July 19.

An official of the NAB KP confirmed to The News that notice had been issued to Amir Muqam to appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB in an inquiry into his assets that were beyond his known sources of income.

The NAB KP started the inquiry after NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal ordered probe against Amir Muqam for making assets beyond his known sources of earning.

The sources said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had accused Amir Muqam of being involved in corruption over the last 15 years and requested the NAB to probe his assets.

Amir Muqam is contesting for two National Assembly constituencies, NA-2 Swat and NA-29 Peshawar, and provincial assembly constituencies PK-2 and PK-4 in Swat.

The sources said that NAB had written a letter to the Punjab Excise and Taxation Division asking to search and provide full particulars of the properties and belongings of Amir Muqam.

It was also directed to furnish information about the properties, autos and other belongings of Amir Muqam’s household and submit this before July 16.

The source said NAB was also seeking information about assets of Amir Muqam’s spouse, Naseem Begum, and two daughters, Afshan Muqam and Anjum Sohail. The properties of his four sons including Ashfaq Ahmed, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Niaz Ahmed and Ameer Adnan are also being probed.

The News tried to contact Amir Muqam for his response on the call-up notice issued to him by the NAB, but he didn’t respond to the call.