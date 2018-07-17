Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here Monday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said that seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. They said that moderate monsoon currents are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during coming days.

Meteorological officials predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Banu, Dera Ismael Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpur Khas Divisions, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls are also expected at a few places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions and Kashmir. Very hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Risalpur 95mm, Dir (Upper 44mm, Lower 06mm), Kohat 31mm, Cherat 22mm, Parachinar 13mm, Balakot 09mm, Malam Jabba 05mm, Peshawar (AP 05mm, City 03mm), Kalam 03mm, Islamabad (IIAP 53mm, Bokra 02mm, Golra 01mm), Kamra 53mm, Kot Adu 05mm, Murree 03mm, Dahli 40mm, Chhor 15mm, Mithi 11mm, Nagarparker 06mm, Diplo 02mm, Barkhan 25mm, Khuzdar 10mm and Lasbella 01mm.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 33°C, minimum was 29.4°C and humidity level was 70 percent.