Pervaiz Khattak injured after falling off stage

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak was hurt on Monday after falling off stage during an election rally in Nowshera.

According to a private news channel, Pervaiz Khattak was addressing an election rally in Jehangira area of Nowshera district when he fell off stage and injured himself. Sources within PTI were quoted as saying that the former chief minister was moved to hospital and doctors have advised him to take two days’ rest, adding that he will resume political activities after two days.

It is pertinent to note here that the former KP CM is contesting polls from one National Assembly seat (NA-25) and two provincial assembly seats, (PK-61 and PK-64) from Nowshera.