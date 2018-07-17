Kamal hopeful of securing win against opponents in elections

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that he already has the mandate for Karachi and on the polling day, voting will only be a formality.

Kamal addressed the media at a rally organised by his party in Surjani Town. He was accompanied by other leaders of the party, including President Anis Kaimkhani and General-Secretary Raza Haroon. The rally made its way across North Karachi.

The PSP was formed in March 2016 mainly by disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leadership and is taking part in the elections for the first time. It has fielded candidates on all 21 national and 44 provincial assemblies’ seats across the city. The party chairman himself is contesting from NA-253 in District Central.

“We may not be able to compete with our rivals in terms of financial resources but we can thwart them with our passion and patriotism,” Kamal said. Highlighting his term as the mayor of the city as an ‘exemplary’ one, he said that if PSP wins then within six months it would remake Karachi of 2005 and 2010.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar held a press conference in PIB Colony, declaring support for the residents of Martin Quarters who have been intimidated by the authorities over the Supreme Court’s evacuation orders.

“They have been demanding ownership rights for the past 46 years but no government fulfilled its promises [to the residents],” he claimed. “In 1972, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto pledged that they will be given their rights,” he added.

Sattar said that MQM-P will stand with the residents in their struggle to get ownership rights and raise its voice at all available platforms so that the higher-ups take this matter into consideration. He is contesting from NA-245 in District East and NA-247 in District South.