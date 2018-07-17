Four suspects arrested in raids

The Sindh Rangers personnel arrested four suspects involved in various street crimes and drug peddling during a targeted operation on Monday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a raid was conducted in Awami Colony and three suspects identified as Zameer Ahmed, Faisal Bilal and Waqas were arrested after they put up a brief resistance. They were later moved to the headquarters.

The spokesperson said that another raid was carried out in Hyderabad from where the soldiers arrested the notorious criminal Gulfam Paalari who is said to be involved in a number of cases, including an attempt to murder, drug pushing and disrupting law and order. The Rangers personnel also seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the arrested individuals.