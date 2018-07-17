After the polls

It is good to see that many political parties are taking an active part in election campaigns. Large banners with candidates’ pictures on it have been installed in every corner of the street. This all looks good until the elections. However, in our country, once a banner is installed, it takes ages to remove it.

It is suggested that the ECP issues official notification regarding the removal of banners within the week of the elections. Party volunteers who have taken part in installing banners and pasting posters on walls should be asked to remove all such posters in a timely manner.

Zahir Khan

Rawalpindi