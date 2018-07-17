Declining economy

Although the former finance minister has been presenting a rosy picture of the economy for many months now, the reality is quite the opposite. The former minister has ensured the nation that the economy was on the right path and Pakistan was dominating emerging markets. He also disclosed that many foreign investors intend to invest in Pakistan. However, the fact is that apart from China, no other country appears to have invested in any running or new development projects in the country.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country has spent Rs7.5 trillion on imports. However, it isn’t clear whether these import goods are essential or luxurious. It is being said that the country is running on borrowed money and the next government ought to decide about a bailout package. It is quite unfortunate that we have not been able to improve the current situation of our economy.

Raja ShafaatUllah

Islamabad