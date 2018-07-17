Malaysia sets sights on CPEC

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Malaysia sees China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a big opportunity for South Asia region, especially for Pakistan and can partner with Pakistan in potential projects in various sectors, if invited, an envoy said on Monday.

“… Malaysia wants to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan, which was currently standing at around $1.34 billion and was in favour of Malaysia,” Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, said speaking to reporters at the conclusive session of 20th Study Malaysia Expo.

Rahman said his country also wanted to promote tourism in Pakistan. “Last year 39,000 Pakistani visited to Malaysia,” he said. The envoy said, being a brotherly country, Malaysia intended to build strong relationship with Pakistitan.

Rahman, who has taken the charge just two weeks back, said he felt very comfortable and happy with Karachiites whom he described as very friendly and hospital.