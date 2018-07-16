KP to build its own power distribution system

PESHAWAR: The KP government has expressed concern over the weak power distribution system of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) in the province and has decided to have own transmission and distribution lines.

This was stated by chairman of the Board of Directors, Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed, during Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Board of Directors meeting, said an official handout.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy and Power, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, PEDO CEO Zainullah Shah, Deputy Secretary, Home, Akmal Khattak, Deputy Secretary, Finance, Fayaz Khan, Abdullah Shah, Syed Musawar Shah and Arbab Khudadad.

The meeting was told that after devastated flood in Chitral district in 2015, the province-owned powerhouse Reshun was destroyed. Now the provincial administration was engaged in purchasing power from WAPDA’s newly built Golen Gol Power Station at Chitral to smoothly supply electricity to people.

Two hydropower projects having generation capacity of 54 MW would be completed this year and start generation soon.

PEDO’s CEO Zainullah Shah briefed the board about the progress of work on various ongoing hydropower projects.

The projects included 40.8 MW Koto HPP, 69 MW Lawi HPP, 84 MW Matiltan HPP, 10.2 MW Jabori HPP and 11.8 MW Karora HPP.

It was informed that 36.6 MW Daral Khwar HPP and 17 MW Ranolia HPP would start power generation this year. The power would be included in national grid.

The board expressed concern over weak power distribution system of Pesco and stressed to build immediately province-owned transmission and distribution system on war footing basis.

It was also bring into the knowledge of board members that 252 micro power stations had been completed out of total 356 stations building projects of ex-provincial government.