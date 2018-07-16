Holder wraps up Windies rout of BD

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Skipper Jason Holder produced another devastating burst of bowling as the West Indies completed a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, romping to a 166-run victory inside three days at Sabina Park.

Chasing a daunting target of 335 after the hosts were dismissed for 129 in their second innings, Bangladesh slumped to 162 all out off just 42 overs.

West Indies captain Holder was responsible for most of the carnage, taking 6-59 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 11-103.

Holder’s opposite number, Shakib al Hasan, fought with both bat and ball in a vain attempt to stave off defeat.

He took six for 33 with his left-arm spinners to engineer the West Indies’ second innings collapse from their overnight position of 19 for one. Shakib then offered the lone meaningful resistance with a topscore of 54 as the wickets tumbled around him.

When he was eighth out, bowled fittingly by Holder, the home side knew the match was in their grasp, along with a promotion up the international rankings to number eight.

Earlier, Holder initiated the collapse by trapping Tamim Iqbal leg-before without scoring. Liton Das played positively for 33 but fell in the penultimate over before tea, caught by Shai Hope in the gully off debutant Keemo Paul.

Worse was to follow with the interval just seconds away when Roston Chase, brought on to bowl his off-spin in the final over of the afternoon period, caught Mominul Haque plumb in front and then accounted for Mahmudullah at the start of what proved to be the final session of the match.

Only when Mushfiqur Rahim partnered Shakib in a 54-run fifth-wicket stand did Bangladesh show any degree of competence at the crease. It took the return of Holder for another spell to breach Mushfiqur’s defences for 31.

In the West Indies second innings, Chase topscored with 32 as the hosts struggled to build on a huge first innings lead of 205 runs.

Score Board

TOSS: BANGLADESH

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS 354

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS 149

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS (overnight 19-1)

Brathwaite b Shakib 8

Smith st Nurul b Shakib 16

Paul st Nurul b Shakib 13

Powell lbw Shakib 18

Hope lbw Taijul 4

Hetmyer lbw Jayed 18

Chase b Mehidy 32

Dowrich not out 12

Holder st Nurul b Mehidy 1

Cummins b Shakib 1

Gabriel b Shakib 0

Extras (B-1, LB-2, NB-2, W-1) 6

Total (all out, 45 overs) 129

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-28, 3-53, 4-60, 5-64, 6-97, 7-122, 8-124, 9-129, 10-129.

BOWLING: Abu Jayed 8-1-21-1 (1nb, 1w), Mehidy Hasan 11-2-45-2, Kamrul Islam 2-0-3-0 (1nb), Shakib Al Hasan 17-5-33-6, Taijul Islam 7-0-24-1.

BANGLADESH 2ND INNINGS

Tamim lbw Holder 0

Liton c Hope b Paul 33

Mominul lbw Chase 15

Shakib b Holder 54

Mahmudullah c Hope b Chase 4

Mushfiqur b Holder 31

Nurul lbw Holder 0

Mehidy c Smith b Gabriel 10

Taijul not out 13

Kamrul lbw Holder 0

Jayed b Holder 0

Extras (B-4, LB-2, NB-2) 8

Total (all out, 42 overs) 168

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-40, 3-52, 4-67, 5-121, 6-121, 7-138, 8-162, 9-168, 10-168.

BOWLING: J. Holder 13-3-59-6, S. Gabriel 9-2-29-1, K. Paul 7-0-34-1 (1nb), M. Cummins 5-1-20-0 (1nb), R. Chase 8-4-20-2.