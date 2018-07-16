Rs 4m fine imposed on Pindi food outlets

Rawalpindi: The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) collected 3,896 food samples during last six months of 2018 while fines amounting to Rs4 million were imposed on the rules violators. According to RCB spokesman, various restaurants, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

The department received the reports of 2896 samples which were sent to lab for quality test during the period. 1236 samples were unhealthy and low standard and their cases were forwarded to the court of Cantonment Magistrate which have decided nearly 825 cases and imposed fines.