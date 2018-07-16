ECP says elections to be held on time

ISLAMABAD: The ECP spokesman Sunday said CCTV cameras would also be installed at sensitive polling stations. The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to holding forthcoming general elections on time and in a free fair and transparent manner.

ECP’s spokesman Nadeem Qasim said all preparations had been completed to conduct election on time. He said around 370,000 army personnel would be deputed inside and outside the polling stations across the country while 17,000 polling stations had been declared sensitive. To a question, he said international observers were coming to Pakistan to observe the whole process of election. He said the ECP was also providing accreditation facility to media and other organisations.