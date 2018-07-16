Anderson makes wicket-taking return

LONDON: England great James Anderson took two wickets on his return with Lancashire’s 2nd XI on Sunday after more than a month out of action with a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old paceman, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, took two for 32 in 14 overs as Nottinghamshire were dismissed for 126 on the first day of a three-day friendly at Old Trafford.

It was Anderson’s first appearance since deciding to take some time out from cricket to rest after a longstanding shoulder problem flared up during England’s second Test victory over Pakistan completed on June 3.

As he no longer plays white-ball cricket for England, Anderson would have missed the ongoing one-day international series with India even if he had been fully fit.Anderson, who has taken 540 Test wickets, is aiming to prove his fitness for a five-match series at home to India which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.