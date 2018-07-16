CITY PULSE: Drawn To Form II

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art show titled ‘Drawn to Form II: Marking New Spaces’. This exhibition brings together the diverse practices of Abdullah MI Syed, Ali Kazim, Naima Dadabhoy, Noor Ali Chagani and Sadia Salim in a dialogue exploring the intersection between ceramics and drawing. The show continues until August 2. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
