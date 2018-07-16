CITY PULSE: Drawn To Form II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art show titled ‘Drawn to Form II: Marking New Spaces’. This exhibition brings together the diverse practices of Abdullah MI Syed, Ali Kazim, Naima Dadabhoy, Noor Ali Chagani and Sadia Salim in a dialogue exploring the intersection between ceramics and drawing. The show continues until August 2. Call 021-35831292 for more information.