Railways police confiscate 29 bags of betel nuts

LAHORE: Lahore Railways Divisional Superintendent Sufyan Dogar carried out an operation and caught 29 bags of betel nuts. The bags were transported from Quetta to Lahore. The culprits were charged heavy fine and handed over to Railways police. The Inspector General Railways police said to increase the security of people and to maintain the check and balance CCTV cameras were installed on Faisalabad and Gujranwala stations. Sufyan also visited Faisalabad station and issued order to increase the reservation counters.