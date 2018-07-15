Initiative launched for environmental conservation

Islamabad: A local dynamic youth group, Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC), launched here ‘engaging youth for environmental conservation and water advocacy’ as its theme of the year.

The event was supported by the Development Communications Network, Heinrich Boell Stiftung and Reclaiming Green, Islamabad.

Devcom-Pakistan director and IDCLC founding adviser Munir Ahmed said the country’s youth a 62 per cent of the total population could play a significant role in combating environmental degradation and water scarcity.

"We need to be more sensitive about the sustainability of our future and act upon the conservation strategies more religiously. We need to stop politicising every development agenda especially the construction of small and large dams if we really don’t want to see our children dying thirsty."

He said the government should take lead in developing integrated action plan to engage all the stakeholders and partners for water development and management on priority basis.

Environmentalist and former CDA member (environment) Sanaullah Aman said the capital city had been an attraction and a model city for the entire country.

"In the recent years, the clean and green nature of the city is being compromised with ever increasing water scarcity. The IDCLC members can take lead by mobilising the youth of different educational institutions and universities for the implementation of integrated and concentrated action agenda," he said.

Mome Saleem, the environmental programming head at the HBS and chief coordinator of the RGI, briefed the young audience about different concepts of conservation and ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

She said small steps lead to bigger change and therefore, everyone shall try to contribute whatever is possible and send the message across to colleagues, neighbours and fellows.

"We shall also check our consumption patterns as well while eating what we don’t need to and using what we could avoid to reduce stress on the nature and natural resources. We need to reduce our waste as well," she said.