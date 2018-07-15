Immigration is ‘changing culture’ of Europe: Trump

TURNBERRY, United Kingdom: US President Donald Trump has warned European leaders to “better watch themselves” because immigration is “changing the culture” of their societies, while UK Prime Minister Theresa May said it “has been good” for Britain.

During a joint press conference at the prime minister’s country home in Chequers, Trump was asked to elaborate on his comments on immigration — published in The Sun newspaper on Thursday — in which he said “allowing immigration to take place in Europe is a shame.”

“I think it’s been very bad for Europe,” Trump said. “I think it’s been very bad for Europe. Europe is a place I know very well, and I think that what has happened is very tough. It’s a very tough situation. I mean, you see the same terror attacks that I do. You see them a lot.”

“I think it’s changing the culture,” the president continued. “I think it’s a very negative thing for Europe. I think it’s very negative.” Trump added: “I know it’s politically not necessarily correct to say that, but I’ll say it and I’ll say it loud.”

He, once again, falsely linked immigration to terrorism, saying, “You see the same terror attacks that I do. We see the a lot.”

May, who spoke a few minutes after Trump, however, relayed a completely different message.

“The UK has a proud history of welcoming people who are fleeing persecution to our country,” she said. “We have a proud history of welcoming people who want to come to our country to contribute to our economy and contribute to our society.”

Trump has made his hard-line stance on immigration an integral part of his presidency and has promised to build a wall along the US-Mexican border to curb the flow of migrants from Mexico and Central America. The US president’s attitude towards immigration, including travel restrictions on citizens of some Muslim countries as well as the controversial policy of separating Central American immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, is seen as racist by many in Europe.

The policies have fueled huge demonstrations, which have been taking place in London for three consecutive days. Trump arrived in Britain on Thursday for a four-day visit during which he met the prime minister and Queen Elizabeth ll.

In his interview with The Sun, Trump said he felt “unwelcome” due to the demonstrations, which included a giant balloon that depicted Trump as a baby.

He also slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for allowing so many migrants to come into the city, connecting the immigration issue to terrorism. “I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad,” Trump said.

“I look at cities in Europe, and I can be specific if you’d like. You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job. Take a look at the terrorism that is taking place. Look at what is going on in London. I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism.”

Khan, the first-ever Muslim elected mayor of London, offered a sharp rebuke to Trump’s comments on Friday morning.

“Linking increased crime with increased immigration to Europe — I’ve seen no evidential basis for that,” Khan told CNN. “Secondly, I’m not responsible for immigration policies across Europe.”

“Immigration has been a source of huge benefits to our city and our country economically, socially and culturally. And by that, I include Americans who make our city the greatest city in the world,” Khan added.