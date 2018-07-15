Two Palestinians killed in Gaza strike

GAZA: Two Palestinian teenagers were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Saturday, health officials said.

Witnesses said the air strike hit an empty building in Gaza City and the casualties were passers-by.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report.

The Israeli military carried out dozens of air strikes in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel throughout Saturday in a flare-up of fighting.

On Saturday the Israeli military said it was conducting strikes against Hamas "in response to the terror acts instigated during the violent riots that took place along the security fence" the day before.

Among the main targets was the "Hamas Battalion HQ in Beit Lahia, which includes urban warfare training facilities, (a) weapon storage warehouse, training compounds, command centres, offices and more", the Israeli army said in a statement.

"A weapons manufacturing site and storage facilities housing various types of weapons, including Hamas’ naval capabilities" were also hit, the statement added.

The Israeli army said air strikes carried out in the morning hit "complexes used to prepare arson terror attacks and a Hamas terror training facility".

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the group was responsible for Saturday’s barrage against Israel and that it was carried out "in response to the Israeli air strikes".

"The protection and the defence of our people is a national duty and a strategic choice," Barhoum said.

Palestinians in Gaza have for months been demonstrating against Israel’s decade-long blockade of the territory and in support of their right to return to lands they fled or were driven from during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

In fresh violence Friday, a 15-year-old was shot dead during the demonstrations and a 20-year-old died later of gunshot wounds sustained during the protest, the Gaza health ministry said.

Since the protests and clashes broke out along the border on March 30, at least 141 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.