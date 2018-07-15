Kenyan club banned for 2 years

NAIROBI: Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia have been banned for two years from East and Central African (Cecafa) competitions for their behaviour at the just-concluded Kagame cup in Dar es Salaam.

Gor Mahia finished third in the annual club competition after beating the Zanzibari champions JKU 2-0 on Friday, but regional governing body Cecafa accused the club of unsporting behaviour because the players refused to use the changing rooms during the tournament and abandoned the medals presentation ceremony.

“Cecafa have been very disappointed with Gor Mahia’s behaviour the tournament. They first refused the hotel allocated to them, declined the use of dressing room and on Friday refused to collect their medals,” said Nicholas Musonye, the secretary of the organisation. “As Cecafa, we cannot tolerate such behaviours because it sends a bad image to our sponsors as well as fans and the world at large.”