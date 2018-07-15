ACs given powers of market body administrators

LAHORE : The Punjab government of has given the powers of administrators of the market committees to the respective assistant commissioners throughout the province.

A departmental notification has been issued, the spokesman said.

The assistant commissioners (ACs) will perform the duties as administrators of market committees in addition to their own work as ACs.

The funds of market committees would stand frozen except necessary routine operational expenses.

In case of special circumstances, the funds would be defreezed with prior approval from the department.

Leather industry: Provincial Livestock & Dairy Development Minister Mian Nauman Kabeer has said Pakistan’s leather industry was the second largest export earning sector after textile.

At present, this sector is sharing almost $980million per year exports volume but has the potential to multiply this volume with improvement in quality and diversification.

The industry plays a significant role in the economy. Quality-wise Pakistani leather is second to Italy in the world.

In this context, it is necessary that the public should be informed that how to save the sacrificial animals’ skins on scientific grounds so our country could earn maximum foreign exchange.

Livestock Department has initiated a roadmap to educate slaughterers and animal farmers.

The minister said this in a seminar organised by provincial livestock and dairy development department at Town Hall regarding prevention of sacrificial animals’ skins during Eid-Ul-Azha for the promotion of leather industry.

Pakistan Tanneries Association (PTA) Chairman Agha Saidaain, PTA Secretary Fahim Ahmad, Breeding Authority Registrar Dr Asif Sahi, Additional Director (livestock) Dr Zubair Bari, people attached with Lahore hide and skin market and representatives of welfare and religious organisations were also present on the occasion.

Minister Mian Nauman Kabeer said livestock & dairy development department was engaged in educating the public in preserving the animal’s skins on scientific grounds.

He said Pakistani skins were most expensive and large in size but due to nonprofessional butchers and hot weather these skins were got damaged.

Office-bearers of Pakistan Tanneries Association said the cost of sacrificial animals’ skin was reduced by 10 per cent with every passing hour without salt and after ten hours, it becomes completely useless.

Representatives of different welfare organisations appreciated the measures taken by the livestock department and assured full cooperation to the government.